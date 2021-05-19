Tata Projects secures order worth around Rs 2,000 crore from Chennai Metro; details

The metro project work has to be completed in a period of four years.

Chennai Metro Phase 2: Recently, Tata Projects has won a contract from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to build a nine km long underground stretch along with four metro stations for a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore. The project, which falls between Venugopal Nagar and Kellys station, is a part of phase 2 / corridor 3 of the Chennai Metro rail network. The announcement was made by the company on Wednesday, however, it did not reveal the order value. A source at the company was quoted in a PTI report saying that the metro project is for Rs 1,999 crore. The metro project work includes the construction of the nine km long twin bored tunnels, totalling 18 kms, from Venugopal Nagar to Kellys station. The metro project work has to be completed in a period of four years.

The work also involves the development of the diaphragm walls of the station box as well as entry and exit structures of the Ayanavaram, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Murari Hospital, and Purasaiwakkam High Road metro stations, including launching and retrieval shafts as required at these metro stations. According to Raman Kapil, Tata Projects’ Vice President and Head of Metros & Tunnels Business Unit, the company has received the letter of acceptance from the authorities of Chennai Metro.

Apart from Chennai Metro, Tata Projects is also executing underground metro rail projects in the cities of Pune and Mumbai. The company has also completed an underground section of the Lucknow Metro rail network. The firm operates through its four strategic business groups- urban infra, core infra, industrial systems and services unit. Tata Projects undertakes turnkey projects for fully integrated rail and metro systems, power generation firms, power transmission and distribution systems, commercial buildings as well as airports, and chemical plants, among others, the report added.