Tamil Nadu: Tracks of development! Gauge conversion project successfully completed; to benefit salt manufacturers, paddy growers

The gauge conversion work on the Thiruthuraipoondi – Agasthiyampalli section falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division has been successfully completed via a speed trial. The gauge conversion was going on the railway line through Thiruvarur & Nagappattinam districts of Tamil Nadu.

Indian Railways took to Twitter and said that this new broad gauge converted line will be convenient, particularly for salt manufacturers and paddy growers. The tweet by the railways said that this line will connect salt manufacturing units and various tourist spots on the route, additionally benefiting the paddy growers & the entire coastal & delta region.

As shown in the video, the train can be seen running smoothly. Gauge conversion is the process of changing one railway track gauge to another. Apart from becoming more efficient, gauge conversion also leads to the increased capacity for freight-carrying trains.