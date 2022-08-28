Taller than Qutub Minar, Supertech Twin Towers demolished: Here’s a list of five tallest buildings in Delhi NCR

Taller than Qutub Minar of Delhi, Supertech Twin Towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon. The towers were known as-The Apex (102 m | 335 ft) and Ceyane Towers (95 m | 312 ft).

Originally, the apex court of India, the Supreme Court had set 21 August 2022 as the deadline for the demolition. However, this was extended by a week to 28 August. Also, due to weather conditions, a buffer period (29 August to 4 September) was given as a contingency for any marginal delay.

To demolish the buildings, the Noida authority and Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute tasked Edifice Engineering and South African firm Jet Demolition. Through implosion, the buildings were brought down.

In a matter of just nine seconds, the structure was successfully demolished. Around the area, 560 police personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cadets were deployed. In order to bring down the building, around 3500kg of detonators were used. Luckily, no damage to neighboring buildings was reported.

Today in this article, we will tell you about the five tallest buildings in Delhi NCR.

Noida: Demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. (PTI Photo)

Also read Noida twin towers: People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days, say doctors

Have a look:

1) Supernova Spira (300 metres | 984 ft)

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Supernova Spira is a supertall mixed-use skyscraper. It is located in Sector 94, Amrapali Marg, Noida. In northern India, at 300 meters and 80 floors, it is the tallest tower. In India, it is the second tallest skyscraper.

2) Raheja Revanta (196 metres | 643 ft)

In Haryana, Gurgaon, Raheja Revanta is the second tallest building in Delhi NCR. It has 61 floors. It is a residential type. It is located in Sector 78.

3) Nova East (180 metres | 591 ft) and Nova West (180 metres | 591 ft)

At the third spot, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, there are two buildings-Nova East and Nova West. Both are located in Sector 94. Both have 44 floors each. They are residential type.

4) Wave Livork (179 metres | 587 ft)

At the fourth spot, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, there is Wave Livork. It is located in Sector 18. It has 46 floors. It is also residential type.

5) Victory Valley Tower A (178 metres | 584 ft)

In Haryana, Gurgaon, Victory Valley Tower A is at the fifth spot. It is located in Sector 67. It has 51 floors. It is also residential type.

In the Delhi NCR area, currently, there are more than 5,200 high-rise buildings. There are many more under construction.

Note: In Delhi NCR, this list ranks buildings that stand at least 125 metres (410 ft). It is based on standard height measurement (or 35 floors tall).