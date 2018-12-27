Take an Uber from Delhi Metro stations! 50 more stations to get kiosks by the first half of 2019; details here

The kiosks will be set up by Uber across designated Delhi Metro stations in order to facilitate commuters to book an Uber cab service even without the mobile app.

Delhi Metro and Uber tie up! Recently, Uber announced that the company has entered into the second phase of its partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to set up kiosks in fifty more metro stations by the first half of next year. The first phase of the partnership kicked off recently under which kiosks were set up at Sikanderpur, Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk metro stations. The partnership between Delhi Metro and Uber aims at improving first-mile and last-mile connectivity for the commuters. According to a PTI report, the kiosks will be set up by Uber across designated Delhi Metro stations in order to facilitate commuters to book an Uber cab service even without the mobile app.

Additionally, the company also said that it would place signages at selected locations in the metro stations and will also have a reserved area for Driver-Partners that will help create a dedicated pick-up area for commuters.

Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, said in a statement that the Delhi Metro has always kept the interest of its users at the centre of its functioning. The agenda of the Delhi Metro is to make mobility seamless by providing access to feeder transportation and to help metro users reach their destinations, he said. Singh further added that with partnerships with cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, Delhi Metro wants to encourage more and more people to use the metro service and have easy travel. Interestingly, this is the third initiative by Uber to facilitate easy commute options to Metro commuters. The first two partnerships of the company were with Kochi Rail Metro Corporation and Hyderabad Rail Metro Limited.

In recent years, the DMRC has also tied up with private partners to run various last-mile connectivity services, such as cycle sharing services and e-rickshaws. According to DMRC, at present, the e-rickshaw services are functional at 11 Delhi Metro stations namely, HUDA City Centre, M G Road, Sikanderpur, Vaishali, Escorts Mujesar, Bata Chowk, Neelam Chowk Ajronda, Dwarka Sectors 9, 10, 11 and 12. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that public bicycle sharing service is currently operational across 19 metro stations.