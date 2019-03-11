Switching between Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Blue Line gets hassle-free with dedicated pathway!

To help commuters switch between Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and the newly launched Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, a dedicated pathway has been opened for commuters.

Hassle-free commuting between Delhi and Noida! In a bid to help commuters switch between Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and the newly launched Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, a dedicated pathway has been opened for commuters. According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials who were quoted in a PTI report, the pathway, which is nearly 300 metre long links the Delhi Metro Blue Line’s Sector 52 metro station to the Noida Metro Aqua Line’s Sector 51 metro station. The extended section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City, part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The pathway, linking Blue Line and Aqua Line was inspected by Managing Director of DMRC Mangu Singh, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Secretary D S Mishra along with other senior officials of NMRC. Executive Director of NMRC P D Upadhya was quoted in the report saying that five solar-powered e-rickshaws have been made available at both the metro stations to ferry commuters without any charge. He also mentioned that walking the stretch takes around 3.50 minutes, while a rickshaw ride takes around 1.20 minutes.

However, after interchanging between the two different metro lines, commuters will have to undergo a security check at the respective metro stations. Metro tickets, as well as smart cards of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, cannot be used for Delhi Metro and vice versa. A fare discount was also announced by the NMRC, for commuters on Sundays and on national holidays. Also, those who are travelling more than three metro stations will be eligible for the fare discount which can be availed through QR-coded metro tickets as well as smart cards.

The new extended Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City elevated section consists of six metro stations- Noida sectors 34, 52, 61, 59, 62 and Noida Electronic City. The corridor also aims to help commuters from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, which is situated across the National Highway 9.