Surat bags award for ‘great momentum’ in implementation of Smart City projects

Surat has been awarded for showcasing “great momentum” in the implementation of projects under the Smart Cities Mission, the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry said today. Under ‘India Smart Cities Award’ 2018, Bhopal and Ahmedabad were selected in the ‘Innovative Idea’ category for their “transformative approach towards sustainable integrated development, while nine smart cities, including NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), bagged ‘Project’ awards for innovative and successful projects in seven categories”, it added.

“The city award is being given to Surat for showing great momentum in implementation of projects especially in the categories of urban environment, transport and mobility and sustainable integrated development,” the HUA Ministry said in an official release. Joint winners in ‘Innovative Idea’ category were Bhopal for its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and Ahmedabad for Safe and Secure Ahmedabad (SASA) Project, the release said.

The ‘Project’ awards are being given to most innovative and successful projects in seven categories that have been completed by April 1, 2018. Under ‘Social Aspects’ category, NDMC and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) bagged the award for implementation of ‘smart classrooms’ project, while Visakhapatnam was selected for its smart campus project and Pune for ‘lighthouse project’ under which underprivileged youths of the city get a chance to explore possibilities for enhancing their skills and pursuing a meaningful career.

Under ‘urban environment’ category, Bhopal, Pune and Coimbatore bagged the award for public bike sharing project, while Jabalpur was selected for its waste-to energy plant project. Bhopal and Jaipur got the awards under ‘Culture and Economy’ category, Ahmedabad and Surat under ‘Transport and Mobility’ category, Ahmedabad under ‘Water and Sanitation’ category and Pune under ‘Governance’ and ‘Built Environment’ categories .

India Smart Cities Award were launched on 25 June 2017 with an objective to reward cities, projects and innovative ideas, promoting sustainable development in cities.