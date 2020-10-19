  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stunning interiors of Phoolbagan station of Kolkata’s East-West Metro Corridor! Check Salient features

Updated: Oct 19, 2020 11:41 AM

The metro station has been built with elegant interiors and modern amenities to offer top facilities to Kolkata Metro commuters.

The Phoolbagan metro station is the first underground station on Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor.

For the people of the City of Joy, the newly opened Phoolbagan station of Kolkata Metro’s East-West Corridor is a Durga Puja gift! The metro station has been built with elegant interiors and modern amenities to offer top facilities to Kolkata Metro commuters. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Phoolbagan Metro station, inaugurated earlier this month, is a result of Indian Railways’ family’s determination and painstaking efforts to provide world-class facilities to the people in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the major salient features and benefits of the new Phoolbagan metro station, listed by the Railway Minister:

  • This leads to the extension of Kolkata Metro services from Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan, which is of great help for all metro users
  • The Phoolbagan metro station is very close to Sealdah railway station
  • Due to this extension of East-West Metro, people are able to easily commute to and from Sealdah railway station
  • This also facilitates Kolkata Metro commuters to go to the IT Hub in Salt Lake Sector-V, Mela Ground in Karunamoyee and International Bus Terminal, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as well as important Government offices at Central Park
  • Away from pollution and heavy traffic on roads, the metro provides the safest, cleanest as well as the fastest transportation system in Kolkata.

Further, bringing joy in the lives of Kolkata residents, the Modi government has also approved the revised cost for Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor project, Goyal said. The total route length of the East-West metro corridor project is 16.6 km, and the line will consist of as many as 12 metro stations. This Kolkata East-West corridor project is estimated to be completed by December 2021. This metro corridor is expected to enhance urban connectivity, ease traffic congestion as well as provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily Kolkata Metro commuters, the Railway Minister added.

