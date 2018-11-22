Study finds ‘serious issues’ with some NCR stalled projects

In a bid to find out how stalled projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) can be completed, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority carried out a study of 98 projects.
In a bid to find out how stalled projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) can be completed, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority carried out a study of 98 projects. The study said “serious issues” that are difficult to resolve plague about 25 projects, while 25 projects have been declared fine, a senior state government official said.
The remaining projects have been graded as redeemable and can be revived by roping in a co-developer or providing seed funding, he said. “Physical progress in these projects is over 70%. We need is some last mile corpus to complete work…We need to resolve this quickly… Finance is a major challenge,” he said. The official, however, refrained from naming the projects.
