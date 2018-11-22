Study finds ‘serious issues’ with some NCR stalled projects

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 6:02 AM

In a bid to find out how stalled projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) can be completed, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority carried out a study of 98 projects.

Infrastructure developers, Specific Relief Act, 1963, Rajesh Narain Gupta, SNG & Partners, PwC India, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Satish Parakh, india,  foreign direct investmentsThe remaining projects have been graded as redeemable and can be revived by roping in a co-developer or providing seed funding, he said.

In a bid to find out how stalled projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) can be completed, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority carried out a study of 98 projects. The study said “serious issues” that are difficult to resolve plague about 25 projects, while 25 projects have been declared fine, a senior state government official said.

READ ALSO | Are you Ola, Uber commuter? This is the biggest issue being faced by 64% Indians using app-based taxis

The remaining projects have been graded as redeemable and can be revived by roping in a co-developer or providing seed funding, he said. “Physical progress in these projects is over 70%. We need is some last mile corpus to complete work…We need to resolve this quickly… Finance is a major challenge,” he said. The official, however, refrained from naming the projects.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Study finds ‘serious issues’ with some NCR stalled projects
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition