Stuck in jam, Hardeep Singh Puri takes “world-class” Delhi Metro to airport

Delhi Metro comes to Hardeep Singh Puri’s rescue! Union Minister of State with Independent Charge in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, would have missed a flight had it not been for Delhi Metro. The incident happened yesterday when the Union Minister was on his way to catch his flight but due to heavy traffic jam, the minister’s car got stuck on the way to the New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The Union Minister instead of waiting for the traffic to clear opted to take the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. Moreover, the minister was so happy with his experience with the Airport Express Line that he was all praises for Delhi Metro.

In a tweet, the Union Minister mentioned that while on his way to the Delhi airport, he found himself stuck in the middle of a huge traffic jam near Dhaula Kuan. He further wrote that he had two choices – either to miss the flight or to take the Delhi Metro, so he opted for the second option and took the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. He also added that the metro is totally clean, safe as well as efficient and stated it to be a truly world-class asset. Recently, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu too was spotted using the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line.

Interestingly, on May 28, 2018, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the much-awaited section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line linking Kalkaji Mandir metro station to Janakpuri West metro station. Both the ministers will formally launch the Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West section from the Nehru Enclave metro station in South Delhi. However, the section will be opened for public on May 29, 2018. With the commencement of this section, the domestic terminal of the IGIA would be connected to the metro system of the capital. Also, commuters will be able to travel between Noida and Gurugram in around 50 minutes.