Streamlining operations! IGI airport takes online route for allocation of slot for non-schedule operations

IGI airport takes online route for allocation of slot for non-schedule operations

The allocation of slots for non-schedule flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here will be conducted online from tomorrow to streamline the process, officials of the airport operator said today.

The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) said the move will enhance transparency and increase efficiency in operation.

“BAOA welcomes this move as real-time and online allotment of slots would bring greater transparency and efficiency in operations,” it said in a statement.

The IGI Airport is a key hub for the fast expanding general aviation industry (non-schedule movements by private jets, business aircraft and helicopters) and as per an industry estimate, in 2016-17, the airport handled close to 15,000 non-scheduled flight movements.

IGI airport handles 1,300 flight movements per day and 50 of them are general aviation flights, which is three to four per cent of the total operations, according to airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) .

The decision to shift to online allocation of slots was finalised at a meeting between DIAL and general aviation operators in June.

The operators assured to maintain the slot adherence level at 95 per cent.

BAOA said it has been working collaboratively with DIAL to address operational issues in regard to slot discipline and optimisation of existing capacity.

The association had earlier made a representation to the government, suggesting the use of alternative airports in metros for operation of business jets. Industry insiders said with some little effort, older airports in Bengaluru and Hyderabad could be made operational for the business jets.

In Delhi, the association is pinning hope on the infrastructure augmentation at the IGI airport which could give enough space for the general aviation aircraft movement to grow.