South India’s first Vande Bharat completes trial run, PM Modi to flag off train on November 11

The Indian Railways successfully conducted the trial run of South India’s first Vande Bharat Express from Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train from Bengaluru on November 11.

The train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station at 5.50 am and reached Mysuru at 12.13 pm with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru. It ran with the speed of 110 kmph between Bengaluru and Mysuru while it clocked 110 kmph between Bengaluru and Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu, as per media reports.

Minister of state for railway Darshana Jardosh tweeted, “With this successful trial run, the countdown for Flag-off Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Mysuru has begun.”

The trial run was aimed to make onboard crew members and coach maintenance staffers familiar with the working of the train set, route, signals, and other safety measures like level crossing gates, block working, and various technical features of the train.

As per reports, Many railway officials including the General managers of South Western Railway and Southern Railway, divisional railway managers of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru divisions, staff of the Southern and South Western Railway took part in the trial run.