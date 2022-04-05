Soon, new Delhi Metro line in Narela! DDA gives Rs 130 crore to DMRC to expedite work; details here

Delhi Metro Phase-IV project update: In a bid to expedite the construction of the new line in Narela, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given an amount of Rs 130 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The area in Delhi, where most of the new housing projects of the DDA are concentrated, faces issues related to connectivity. As part of its Phase 4 project, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has planned a 23 kilometre long Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela, according to an IE report. The DDA wants the Delhi Metro project to be expedited as one of the three sub-city projects of the land-owning agency is the Narela sub-city and it is being developed to provide for the growing housing demand in the national capital.

According to the report, there are more than 25,000 flats in various group housing pockets being developed in this area of Delhi. The Delhi Metro corridor will pass through sector 25, sector 26, sector 31, sector 32 and sector 36 in Rohini, Pooth Kalan, Barwala, Bawana industrial area 1 and industrial area 2, Narela. A senior official was quoted in the report saying that the Delhi Development Authority is actively working with Delhi Metro to bring metro connectivity to the far-flung regions of Northwest Delhi. The official further informed that a series of meetings were held by the DDA with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as well as other stakeholders to finalize the Delhi Metro route alignment for Rithala – Bawana – Narela in order to serve the already established housing pockets in the Narela Sub-city Project.

Due to the absence of a public Mass Rapid Transportation System, the DDA housing schemes of Narela Sub-city were less preferred by people in comparison to other areas of the national capital. The proposed route of the Delhi Metro would improve the accessibility as well as connectivity to the people of Narela in Delhi, the official further added.