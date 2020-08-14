Soon, Greater Noida residents to get Ganga water; 50 villages to get sewage treatment plants

For better waste management, 50 villages in Greater Noida will be connected with sewage treatment plants soon.

Soon, Greater Noida residents will get Ganga water at their homes! Work on the drinking water project has been expedited by the local development authority. Also, for better waste management, 50 villages in Greater Noida will be connected with sewage treatment plants soon, according to officials quoted in a PTI report. In Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s (GNIDA) 119 Board Meeting, a decision has been taken by the authority on these matters, the report said. According to a GNIDA official, on the 85 cusec Ganga water project, the planning department has been directed to complete the civil work by this September. GNIDA is hoping to ensure the supply of Ganga water to the Greater Noida residents at the earliest.

According to the official, the direction was also given to the planning department to complete the plan for connecting as many as 50 villages with sewage treatment plants within two months as well as ensure the quick execution of the project. Due to lack of fresh river water, the city’s residents depend on groundwater which has a high quantity of salt in it, the official said. The official further stated that almost 10 years ago the Ganga water project was envisioned at an estimated cost of around Rs 290 crore. During the meeting, GNIDA has also decided to extend the date for getting building maps approved for plots for projects till September 30.

The board, in another key decision, as per the Uttar Pradesh Warehouses and Logistics Rules, 2018, has granted “industry status” to warehouses and logistics’ businesses. According to GNIDA, it is expected that the move will encourage the setting up of industries as well as attract investment to fuel growth in this region. According to the report, the floor area ratio (FAR) norms have also been increased from existing 1.5 per cent to 2+1 per cent for the industrial sector.