Soon, Delhi Metro to inaugurate new extended Violet Line between Mujesar and Ballabgarh

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters: If you use the capital city’s metro network to travel frequently across the National Capital Region, then you would be delighted to know that soon Delhi Metro’s Violet line, connecting Mujesar to Ballabhgarh in Haryana, will be inaugurated soon. The extension of the Violet Line is being done under Delhi Metro’s Phase III project. Recently, Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Delhi Metro line from Faridabad’s Mujesar (YMCA Chowk) to Ballabhgarh district of Haryana is almost ready and the line will be inaugurated soon. The Haryana Chief Minister further said that the total length of the Mujesar-Ballabhgarh metro line is 3.205 km long and it is estimated to cost an amount of around Rs 580 crore. In addition to this, he also announced that the name of the two metro stations between Mujesar and Ballabhgarh will be changed.

Recently, the name of the NCB Colony metro station has been changed to Sant Surdas Sihi metro station and the name of the Ballabhgarh metro station has been changed to Raja Nahar Singh metro station. Similarly, on the Bahadurgarh-Mundka Delhi Metro line, the name of the Modern Industrial Estate (MIE) metro station of Jhajjar district has been changed to Pandit Shri Ram Sharma metro station, the name of the Bus Stand metro station has been changed to Bahadurgarh City metro station and the name of the City Park metro station has been changed to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro station.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister also made another announcement. Khattar said that soon, the government of Haryana will constitute Faridabad Metro Development Authority (FMDA) similar to that of Gurugram Metro Development Authority (GMDA) in a bid to provide all the basic infrastructure facilities to the people living in the Faridabad district of Haryana.