Soon, Delhi Metro commuters will be able to reach platforms of New Delhi railway station directly! Here’s how

Delhi Metro: Next year onwards, people who are taking the metro to New Delhi railway station will no longer have to cross four clogged lanes to access the platforms as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will build a 225-metre skywalk, which would be an extension of the FOB (foot overbridge) inside the railway station. The skywalk will take commuters directly to the Delhi Metro station, the Airport Express Line, autorickshaw bays and parking lots, TOI reported. At present, people coming out of the New Delhi metro station and going towards Ajmeri Gate terminal have to walk a considerable distance in order to enter the station and then again climb an FOB to reach the station platforms. The route is even longer for those coming out of the railway station and wanting to take the Delhi Metro.

With the establishment of the skywalk, the FOB will be extended inside the railway station to the airport metro parking across Bhavabhuti Marg. Interestingly, for those wanting to catch the Yellow Line, autorickshaws and taxis, there will be escalators and elevators as well.

A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that the design of the skywalk has been finalized and based on it a tender will be floated to build a FOB to connect the New Delhi metro station with the railway station. He further stated that the existing FOB at the railway station will be extended to the metro station. The skywalk will link the metro station’s gate numbers 2 and 5 and also the elevator at gate number 5 will be integrated with it.

The skywalk will be a lightweight structure and it will have a contemporary as well as sleek design. It will have metal and glass fittings mostly and also have an open design to ensure ventilation. Additionally, to protect commuters from adverse weather conditions, the skywalk is also being provided with a canopy, the spokesperson said. He also informed that a two-level ticketing plaza near gate number 5 at the metro station will be created and a counter will be set up for purchasing platform tickets to go to the railway station. The plaza will also be provided with a small visitors’ lounge with sitting arrangements and toilet facilities, he added.