Soon Chennai Metro smartcards to be available in restaurants, retail stores

Now getting Chennai Metro smartcards will be more easier! In an attempt to make more Chennai Metro passengers utilize the smart card system, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) smartcards will soon be available in retail stores and restaurants across the city. To convince metro commuters to buy the smartcards, CMRL is also planning to deploy its staff in metro stations. An official was quoted in an IE report saying that the CMRL has this idea, but it is not sure when it is going to implement it since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are in place. The CMRL will be giving out the smart cards to some of the outlets on a trial basis and it will put this into effect across other restaurants as well as retail outlets in the city based on the initial response, the official further said.

Meanwhile, in order to control the spread of novel coronavirus, CMRL has said they will impose a fine on Chennai Metro commuters who are found without a face mask inside the metro station. The CMRL, to monitor compliance, is allowing metro commuters to come to the entry point only after ensuring that they are wearing a face mask. However, the Chennai Metro authorities have planned to initiate action against the ones who are violating the guidelines following complaints that metro commuters are not wearing face masks after crossing the screening point at the station entrance and while traveling on the metro train despite regular displays as well as public announcements.

According to the report, a penalty of Rs 200 will be collected by the authorities from violators. Besides, a flying squad will also be monitoring whether metro commuters are following the rules inside the train. On the occasion of Tamil New Year, the CMRL is also giving a discount of 50 per cent to passengers for two days (yesterday and today). This offer by CMRL will be applicable on all Sundays as well as government holidays, the report added.