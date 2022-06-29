Soon, Chandigarh International Airport to get dedicated green channel, synchronised traffic management system

In order to reduce the travel time to the Chandigarh International Airport from the main city, the Union Territory Adviser, Dharam Pal chaired a meeting with Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL), the Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA); the Municipal Corporation (MC), Mohali; and the SSP (Traffic), UT.

The issue of creating a green channel to facilitate travel to the airport was discussed. The traffic control system, at nine signals between Transport Chowk to Faidan barrier, uses the Integrated Control and Command System (ICCS) of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd to manage the cycle time of the traffic at various intersections and roundabouts.

In the meeting, it was informed that there are 15 traffic lights near the Transport Chowk. These include three under the Mohali Chowk, one under the GMADA and two under the JLPL Engineering Wing, and nine under the jurisdiction of the UT Administration.

After the deliberations, it was decided that the stakeholders will submit their views on the issue, which will be sent to the Chief Engineer, Chandigarh, within a week. Besides the chief engineer, the other officials who attended the meeting included the chief architect and chief engineer of the Chandigarh Smart city.

In May 2022, the Chandigarh Administration has suggested two shorter routes to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that will reduce the travel time to the airport from the main city by around 8 kilometers. The status report before the High Court was submitted by the Chandigarh Administration.

The bench was hearing public interest litigation filed by the Punjab Industries Association in 2015 for the removal of all infrastructure deficiencies on the way to the Chandigarh International Airport.