Soon, 50 AC electric buses to run on six intercity routes across Karnataka

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to operate inter-city electric bus services on six intercity routes across the state of Karnataka. The decision was taken by KSRTC after the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced to run similar buses in the city from the month of November. According to the officials of KSRTC, the corporation has completed the tender process with a Hyderabad-based firm to operate as many as 50 AC e-buses in the state. The state transport corporation will pay Rs 55 per km to the private company which will run the buses with their own drivers. Only one conductor will be assigned by KSRTC, senior officials from the corporation were quoted saying in an IE report.

According to the officials, these buses will be operated from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Virajpet, Madikeri and Davangere as these are the popular intercity routes in Karnataka. Under the central government’s FAME 2 Scheme, Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) emerged as the lowest bidder. It will be a 12-year contract under which the corporation will pay on a per kilometre basis, the officials said. These e-buses’ fares will be the same as the existing air-conditioned buses which are running on these six intercity routes. These buses will be replaced by the new fleet of e-buses, the official added.

OGL will be setting up the charging stations at the depots as well as at six locations identified to run the bus services and the company will also take care of operations and maintenance of these buses. According to the officials, the buses will be 12-metre-long and will be able to accommodate 43 commuters. Every day, the company has to run each bus for 450 km.

Meanwhile, an e-bus has been received by BMTC from UP-based JBM Auto Limited in the month of September and it also plans to start non-AC e-bus services from November 1. The non-AC bus, which is 9-metre-long can be operated for 120 km on a single charge and carry 33 passengers. BMTC is also planning to operate as many as 90 electric buses which will be leased by the National Thermal Power Corporation Vypar Vidyut Nigam. In the coming days, BTC is in the process of buying 300 more buses, former transport minister B Sriramulu had announced.

According to BMTC officials, JBM Auto Limited, as part of the project, will be dispatching the 90 mini electric buses at a cost of Rs 130 crore. The buses will be operated on a basis of Gross Cost Contract, as per which the private company will supply the buses and will also take full responsibility for their operation and maintenance. The company will be providing drivers as well. The bus services will be running from depots at K R Puram, Yeswanthpura and Kengeri in the city of Bengaluru.