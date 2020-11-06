Smart water supply management: Jal Shakti Ministry’s grand challenge gets over 200 applications; details

The user agent of the Grand Challenge would be the Jal Jeevan Mission.

A grand challenge to develop a smart water supply measurement and monitoring system, organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with the Ministry of Jal Shakti has received over 200 applications. The applications for the challenge were received from as many as 33 companies, 76 Indian Tech start-ups, 46 individuals, 15 limited liability partnership (LLP) firms and 43 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Jal Shakti Ministry said. The ICT Grand Challenge aims to harness the power of technology in water management, according to a PTI report. The user agent of the Grand Challenge would be the Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to the report, the implementing agency- C-DAC, Bengaluru would provide technical support for the Grand Challenge. Also, it will offer technical support to the shortlisted candidates for Proof of Concept development. Besides, the agency would also provide technical guidance, mentoring support to the shortlisted candidates. The aim of the Jal Jeevan Mission is to provide tap connection with a particular focus on ‘service delivery’, to every rural household in the country by the year 2024. With this, it plans to provide regular supply of water in adequate quantity as well as of prescribed quality on a long-term basis.

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, this necessitates the utilization of modern technology in monitoring of the programme as well as to automatically capture service delivery data for ensuring the quality of services. The Ministry of Jal Shakti believes that the digitization of water supply infrastructure has the potential to solve current issues and address future challenges.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been recently approved by PM Modi chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to invest Rs 1,810 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydro electric project. Located on river Satluj, in the districts of Shimla and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh, the project is expected to generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.