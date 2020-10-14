Smart Cities Mission: Proposal to make Rajasthan’s Bharatpur a smart city sent; details

Recently, the Urban Development Department has sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Urban Development to include Bharatpur in the Smart City Scheme.
Smart Cities Mission: Bharatpur is likely to become a Smart City in the coming years as the plan to include the city in the Modi government’s Smart City Mission has intensified. Recently, the Urban Development Department has sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Urban Development to include Bharatpur in the Smart City Scheme. In this regard, a few days ago, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot had also given instructions to the Urban Development Department, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The Minister of State for Medicine and Health, Subhash Garg was quoted in the report saying that after joining the Smart City Mission, the city of Bharatpur will grow rapidly, and also the number of jobs will increase.
For the centrally-sponsored Smart Cities Mission, the central government has provided funds of Rs 200 crores for the first year as well as Rs 100 crores for the next four years in various schemes. Additionally, the state governments are also providing financial assistance for these projects. In the Smart City Mission, the Modi government wants to provide world-class hospitality to 100 cities across the country. For this, the government has made a provision of Rs 98,000 crores for a period of five years, the report stated.
Some of the key features of Smart Cities are as follows:
Planning of ‘unplanned areas’ comprising a range of compatible activities as well as land use close to one another
Expand housing opportunities for everyone
Developing walkable localities, which will help in reducing congestion, air pollution and resource depletion. Also, this will give a boost to the local economy, promote interactions and ensure security.
Creating or refurbishing roads for vehicles and public transport as well as for pedestrians and cyclists
Developing and preserving open spaces – playgrounds, parks and recreational spacesPromoting various transport options – Transit Oriented Development, public transport as well as last-mile para-transport connectivity
Making governance cost-effective and citizen-friendly by relying on online services to bring transparency and accountability
Giving the city an identity, based on its local cuisine, health, culture, arts and craft, education, dairy, sports goods, hosiery, furniture, textile, etc.
Applying smart solutions to services as well as infrastructure in development that is area-based, in order to make them better