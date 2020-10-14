Smart Cities Mission: Proposal to make Rajasthan’s Bharatpur a smart city sent; details

Bharatpur is likely to become a Smart City.

Smart Cities Mission: Bharatpur is likely to become a Smart City in the coming years as the plan to include the city in the Modi government’s Smart City Mission has intensified. Recently, the Urban Development Department has sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Urban Development to include Bharatpur in the Smart City Scheme. In this regard, a few days ago, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot had also given instructions to the Urban Development Department, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The Minister of State for Medicine and Health, Subhash Garg was quoted in the report saying that after joining the Smart City Mission, the city of Bharatpur will grow rapidly, and also the number of jobs will increase.

For the centrally-sponsored Smart Cities Mission, the central government has provided funds of Rs 200 crores for the first year as well as Rs 100 crores for the next four years in various schemes. Additionally, the state governments are also providing financial assistance for these projects. In the Smart City Mission, the Modi government wants to provide world-class hospitality to 100 cities across the country. For this, the government has made a provision of Rs 98,000 crores for a period of five years, the report stated.

Some of the key features of Smart Cities are as follows: