Govt improves monitoring and coordination of 100 smart cities- Here’s how

The government has operationalised Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCCs) in 100 smart cities for better monitoring and coordination purposes among the same. These Centers will act as the nerve center and brain of the enabling cities. These smart cities will also have a decision support system for enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. The information was provided by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday.

“These ICCCs are playing an important role in ensuring better monitoring and efficiency in areas like traffic management, solid waste management, and water distribution management,” said the minister and added that smart cities have also effectively used ICCCs and related smart infrastructure for better management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICCCs have also helped cities achieve more with less using centralized monitoring, real-time data, and informed decision-making, said the government. This is driving cities towards innovation, inclusion, and efficiency. Out of 100 ICCCs, 30 are working on traffic management and transportation issues such as Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), Automatic Number Plate, Recognition System (AnPR), and more. Some cities which have adopted traffic management systems include Kanpur, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Nashik, Saharanpur, Visakhapatnam, Ujjain, and more.

To encourage local talents, on 15th April 2021, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the Transport 4 All challenge (T4All). The challenge aims to bring together citizen groups, cities, and startups. The aim is to develop solutions that improve public transport to better serve the needs of the people. However, in the Smart Cities Mission, no data on traffic violations/challans and the no. of e-challans generated, etc. is centrally maintained by the Geospatial Information Management System (GMIS).