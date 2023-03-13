Smart Cities Mission: 22 cities to be ready by April – Check full list here

A total of 22 cities will be ready by next month under the government’s prestigious Smart Cities Mission. With the completion of all projects, the citizens residing in these cities will be able to access a better quality of life and a clean and sustainable environment to survive. At present, the projects in these 22 cities are in advanced stages.

As on March 06, 2023, a total of 5,399 out of 7,799 projects worth Rs 1,02,803 crore have been completed while the work on 2,400 projects of Rs 77,537 crore is going in full swing.

List of 22 cities:-

The 22 cities where all projects under Smart Cities Mission will get completed are – Bhopal, Indore, Agra, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Ranchi, Salem, Surat, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Kakinada, Pune, Vellore, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Madurai, Amaravati, Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur.

The government has selected 100 cities across the country for transformation through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. The Smart Cities Mission is a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. It was launched on June 25, 2015. With the completion of projects in 22 cities, the remaining work in 78 cities is likely to be completed by August 2023. As of now, the government has no proposal under consideration to add more cities under the Smart Cities Mission.

Objective of Smart Cities Mission:-

The main objective of the Smart Cities Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to their citizens. The core infrastructure elements under the mission include – an adequate supply of water, 24*7 supply of electricity, sanitation, solid waste management, facility of urban mobility and public transport, housing especially for the poor, IT connectivity, good governance, sustainable environment, safety and security of citizens, health, and education.