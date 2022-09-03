Skyscraper Day: Here is a list of tallest buildings in the world

Today is Skyscraper Day. It is observed on the 3rd of September, every year. A human marvel, skyscraper is a very tall building that define a city’s skyline. An American architect, Louis Henry Sullivan has been called the “father of skyscrapers”. To commemorate his birth anniversary, the day is celebrated.

Today, in this article we will tell you about the seven tallest skyscrapers in the world. Here’s the list:

7) One World Trade Center | New York City (United States)

It is the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center complex in New York City, USA. The skyscraper is 541.3 m (1,776 ft) tall. It has 94 (+ 5 below ground) floors. The trade center has offices.

6) Lotte World Tower | Seoul (South Korea)

It is a skyscraper located in Songpa District, Seoul, South Korea. It opened to the public on April 3, 2017. It is currently the tallest building in the country. It has 123 (+ 6 below ground) floors. It is a mixed-use type structure. It is 554.5 m (1,819 ft) tall.

5) Ping An International Finance Centre Shenzhen (China)

The Ping An Finance Center is a 599 m (1,965 ft) skyscraper in Shenzhen, China. It was completed in 2017. It has 115 (+ 5 below ground) floors. It has only offices.

4) Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower Mecca (Saudi Arabia)

It is a government-owned complex of seven skyscraper hotels in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. With the aim to modernize the city by catering to its pilgrims, these towers are a part of the King Abdulaziz Endowment Project. It is 601 m (1,972 ft) tall. It has 120 (+ 3 below ground) floors. It is opened in 2012 and is a mixed-use type.

3) Shanghai Tower Shanghai (China)

Shanghai Tower is a 632 m (2,073 ft) tall skyscraper in Lujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai. It is the tallest building in China. It has 128 (+ 5 below ground) floors. Since 2015, it is the tallest and largest LEED Platinum-certified building in the world. It is also a mixed-use type.

2) Merdeka 118 Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Merdeka 118 is a 678.9 m (2,080 ft) tall skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is the world’s second-tallest structure. It has 118 (+ 5 below ground) floors. The building was finished in mid-2022. Tallest in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, it is a mixed-use type.

1) Burj Khalifa (Dubai)

With a total height of 829.8 m (2,722 ft) and a roof height of 828 m (2,717 ft), the Burj Khalifa has been the tallest skyscraper in the world. It is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is opened on 4 January 2010 and is a mixed-use type (residential and commercial). It has 163 (+ 1 below ground) floors.

