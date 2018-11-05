Signature Bridge, India’s 1st asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, is double the height of Qutub Minar! 7 facts

Signature Bridge, has been finally been thrown open to the public. (PTI)

Signature Bridge in Delhi: India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed, Signature Bridge, has been finally been thrown open to the public! At double the height of Qutub Minar, Signature bridge is a huge structure that will not only help ease commuter woes in the national capital but also serve to be a big attraction, both for Indian and international tourists. The big infrastructure project was delayed over 14 years and was inaugurated on Sunday by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia. The iconic landmark was announced in 2004, but since 2011, it missed several deadlines. Initially, the project was expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for the Commonwealth Games, which was held in the national capital in October 2010. However, in 2015, the cost of the bridge rose to Rs 1,594 crore. Here are 7 things to know about the newly opened Signature Bridge:

1) Signature bridge, just like the Eiffel Tower in France, will have the facility of transporting tourists up the main pillar, which is 154 m high. On the top of the bridge, a glass box has been built to provide visitors a bird’s-eye view of the city. Thus, they will be taken in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people.

2) The structure will provide a panoramic view of the city, which means people will be able to enjoy a 360-degree view as well as take photographs. Also, there are random 500mm slots to give visitors a comfortable view.

The structure will provide a panoramic view of the city (PTI)

3) The pylon at the Signature Bridge, shaped like a boomerang, from a distance looks like hands folded in a greeting posture. The top of it has been developed by a 22 m high steel-glass structure, which can withstand wind speeds up to 86 miles per hour. Therefore, in the case of a crack, it will not break or fall due to the lamination.

4) The pylon comprises two inclined columns, which are rigidly linked to the driving lanes and bend mid-way. The pylon’s upper part anchors the backstay cables as well as the main-span cables, which are arranged in a harp-like manner.

5) The pylon structure has been divided into 4 levels namely, zero, one, two and three. While visitors can take the elevators up to level two, they will have to take a spiral staircase to reach the observation deck on level three.

The Signature bridge will connect Wazirabad across the Yamuna river to the inner city. (PTI)

6) The Signature bridge will connect Wazirabad across the Yamuna river to the inner city. It will also provide connectivity to nearby areas like Wazirabad, Timarpur, Nehru Vihar, Aruna Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar on Ring Road to Bhajanpura on Mangal Pandey Marg in Delhi.

7) The bridge will minimize the travel time between north and northeast parts of the city from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes. Moreover, it will help to control the air pollution level by reducing the use of fuel consumption.