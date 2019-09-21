Shortage of barges may impact Nepal cargo traffic on National Waterways-1

The financial stress of barge owners has got worse after many of them defaulted in debt servicing following a ban on iron ore mining in Goa.

National Waterways-1 will require at least 100 additional barges to transport cargo to Nepal once the Sahibganj terminal in Jharkhand becomes operational. But, there seems to be an acute shortage of freight boats as banks and NBFCs have cut funding to barge owners. The financial stress of barge owners has got worse after many of them defaulted in debt servicing following a ban on iron ore mining in Goa.

Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) chairman Vinit Kumar said after the mining ban in Goa a number of boats were rendered idle and operators were unable to repay debt, forcing banks to stop funding barge operators. Banks and NBFCs also stopped accepting barges as collateral and this impacted barge owners across the country, resulting in the current shortage of barges to operate on National Waterways-1, he added.

Kumar said KoPT, which takes care of cargo transported through the National Waterways-1, has initiated talks with the Centre to help barge operators overcome the financial stress. He said Nepal cargo is showing signs of prospect. It has been assessed that new cement plants coming up in Nepal would need at least 1 million tonne of coal per annum. Considering a 10-day turnaround time of each barge, there would be a requirement of at least 100 barges to carry Nepal cargo.

At present, there are 64 barges in operation on National Waterways-,1 but in addition to this, 100 barges would be required to cater to Nepal cargo, Kumar said. KoPT, which is the country’s only riverine port, for its draught constraint has to depend on transportation through inland waterways besides lighterage and transloading operations. The port has entered into long-term contracts with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for dredging both the Kolkata and Haldia channels and plans to spend around `180 crore on both the channels.

“At present we are getting an average draught of 8 metres and capsized vessels are entering the port… we expect a long term growth of 10% per annum,” Kumar said. He said L&T consultancy is preparing a 5-year, 10-year and 15-year perspective plan and Kolkata and Haldia dock systems together aim to achieve 90 million tonne of cargo handling in the next five years.