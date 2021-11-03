Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Valiyazhikkal Lighthouse in Kerala

A new Lighthouse has been inaugurated in Kerala.

New Lighthouse inaugurated in Kerala! A new Lighthouse has been inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal recently at Valiyazhikkal in the district of Alappuzha, Kerala. The inauguration was in the presence of Alappuzha MP, Haripad MLA as well as senior officers. The 41.26 metre height pentagonal RCC tower with the elevator as well as allied buildings have been constructed after obtaining the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance along with other statutory clearance and currently, the lighthouse is on trial run since 03.06.2021, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

In his address, the Union Minister stated that the Modi government has approved the development of as many as 75 lighthouses for tourism purposes as a part of the Centre’s 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the newly inaugurated Valiyazhikkal lighthouse is one of them. A total of 11 other Lighthouses in the state of Kerala have been earmarked for the development of the tourism industry. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the development of the lighthouse will immensely benefit the mariners sailing in this region of Kerala and the local fishermen will benefit for Day mark in the day time as well as safe return from the sea in Night time.

The ministry further said the location at Valiyazhikkal beach in Kerala shall be a tourist destination and promote the tourism activity in the region by offering a scenic view of the sea to the tourists and thereby creating job opportunities and economic benefits for the locals. Last month, Sonowal had also inaugurated the Rawalpir Lighthouse in Mandvi. According to the ministry, the launching of the lighthouse at Rawalpir in Mandvi will increase Port Facility. Also, it will give a boost to the tourism sector.