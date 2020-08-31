Sharp rise in port container volumes in July

The recovery in containers was driven by exports, Nomura has said. In TEU terms, major ports’ container volumes at 750kTEUs rose 17.4% m-m.

Major ports’ volumes at 51.5mnt in July ’20 (+5% m-o-m, down ~13% y-o-y) continued to improve sequentially. This was led by a sharp rise in container volumes (+20% m-o-m, -13% y-o-y).

