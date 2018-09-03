Send innovative bus stand designs and get Rs 2 lakh; know about new competition by Delhi government

The government will select five best designs.

Concerned about inadequate bus stops and four failed tenders, Delhi government recently announced a competition in a bid to select innovative designs for the construction of around 1,400 new bus stops across the national capital. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was quoted in an HT report saying that the Delhi government would accept entries till September 24, 2018. He further informed that based on the designs selected by a special jury, 1,397 bus stops would be built across the city. In a first, the Delhi government is going for a design competition in order to select the best models of bus stand. Gahlot said that the Delhi government is looking for innovative, low-cost as well as low-maintenance designs with new materials or technology. He also stated that in the coming days, the bus stands across the city could have LED display panels showing the routes and digital advertising as well as interactive maps powered by solar energy.

Interestingly, in a bid to ensure more companies apply for this competition, the Delhi government has decided to award the next four best models with attractive cash prizes. An official who is associated to the project stated that the government will select five best designs, out of which the winner will be awarded work as the project management consultant, while rest of the four best designers will be awarded Rs 2 lakh each.

The decision to conduct a design competition for bus stands was taken after the Transport Minister was repeatedly criticized for zero progress in setting up new bus stops by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and the opposition in the past two assembly sessions. So far, four tenders have been floated by the state transport department for 1,397 new bus stands, but as no bidder came forward, the plan failed every time.

According to another official quoted in the report, under the current Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, the concessionaire builds bus stands and enjoys the rights to collect revenue through advertisements. In return, they pay a sum to DTC on every advertisement. But, according to the official, the issue is that the concessionaire wants to set up the bus stands only at prime locations from where they can get good advertisement revenue. Due to this, less crowded, rural or outer areas often get left out, the official added.

As per the study conducted by transport department, the national capital needs at least 2,000 more bus stands and the highest demand for such new bus stands are in the outer areas of Delhi. But, the city currently has only 1,874 modernised bus stands. However, the notified number on paper is 4,627, which implies that the remaining bus stands are either dismantled or in dilapidated condition, the report stated.