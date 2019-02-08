Sela Pass Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to give defence forces better access near China border! Key facts

Sela pass

Sela Pass Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project, in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to bring the China border closer! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Once the tunnel is ready, the travel time to Tawang will be cut short. More importantly, the security forces will all-weather access in that region of Arunachal Pradesh throughout the year. The Sela tunnel will be built to boost the tourism industry and economic activities in the region as well as north-eastern states. PM Modi himself has talked about the need of such projects to empower north-east part of India.

Sela Pass Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh: Key things to know

The Sela pass tunnel will be constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Earlier, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh said that the bhoomi puja for the commencement of the work will be conducted soon. The announcement regarding the construction of the Sela Pass tunnel was made in Union Budget 2018 by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The Central government emphasized that the tunnel will ensure the swift and fast movement of army troops in Tawang which is a strategically-located district located near the border of China.

Sela Pass is located at an elevation of 13,700 ft. From a strategic point-of-view, the Sela Pass is touted to cut short the distance to China border through Tawang by 10 kilometres. The tunnel will also be a great boost for the defence forces as the travel time between the Indian Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang would be cut short by one hour.

The Sela pass tunnel will also provide a great boost to road-networks and infrastructure in the region. The 171-km stretch between Bomdila and Tawang on the National Highway 13 will be accessible throughout the year.

In 2018, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with the DG. Tawang and West Kameng district administrations conducted joint surveys and the tenders were also floated last year. The BRO got the state government’s nod for statutory clearances.