Seema darshan: Gujarat government to invest additional money to develop infrastructure; details here

The Gujarat government is mulling to invest additional Rs 39 crore to develop infrastructure for state’s “Seema Darshan” or border tourism project at Nadabet near Suigam in Banaskantha district. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave in-principal approval for the project, following which a proposal will be sent to Union ministries of Home and Tourism for financial assistance, a government release stated. The border tourism project is being developed on the pattern of Wagah Border, it said.

“Vijay Rupani today gave in-principle approval for developing more infrastructure facilities from T-Junction to Zero Point at Nadabet near Suigam to instill patriotism through a unique initiative for border tourism,” the release stated. The approval was given at a review meeting held in Gandhinagar, which entails development of an exhibition hall and a parade ground with an amphitheatre for 5,000 people, it said.

The development will be done under phase-2 of the project, as per the release. It said an investment of Rs 22 crore was made into the phase-1 of the project that was launched on December 24, 2016. “Nearly 1 lakh tourists have already participated in watching the border at Seema Darshan in an atmosphere surcharged with excitement,” the release said.

A tourist can watch the border where the Gujarat’s sea coast meets the landmass. The project seeks to demonstrate how the Border Security Force (BSF) protects the border as round-the-clock sentinels. The project will encourage local economic activity in the Rann of Kutchh region and in adjoining flamingo and wild ass sanctuaries.