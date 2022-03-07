Scale and speed of infra projects must improve: PM Modi

Long delays in implementation used to make projects obsolete and lose relevance, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that infrastructure projects in the country need to be executed at greater scale and speed. Long delays in implementation used to make projects obsolete and lose relevance, Modi said.

The government had launched PM Gati Shakti national masterplan to have better co-ordination between different departments, ministries and government so that projects were completed on time, Modi said here after inaugurating the Pune Metro’s rail service. The PM bought the first ticket issued by Pune Metro and took a ride on the Metro from the Garware Station to Anand Nagar. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro in December 2016 and he was appreciative that it was operational in 2022 despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The country was rapidly urbanising and by 2030, the population in urban India was expected to reach 60 crore, which would come with its own challenges, he said. We cannot keep adding flyovers and widening roads and the only way out was shifting to mass transportation and so the government was focusing on expanding the metro network in the country, the PM said.

Till 2014, metro services were available in very few cities but now more than two dozen cities in the country have metro services that were either operational or were about to start soon, he said. Maharashtra too had a stake in this with metro network expanding fast with projects in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, he said.

Every city in India must have smart and green mobility, waste to wealth circular economy and focus on energy efficiency, he said. The PM inaugurated the civic body’s electric bus depot with a fleet of 150 e-buses and electric charging stations at Baner, Pune. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river under the National River Conservation Plan at a cost of Rs1,470 crore. There will also be a river front project on the lines of the Sabarmati River front project carried out in Ahmedabad.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency funded project is expected to be completed in three years. He also opened the RK Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune showcasing cartoonist, RK Laxman works. Modi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Pune Municipal Corporation premises.