Say goodbye to mobile phone network issues on Delhi Metro! By February, chat all you want on metro trains

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 12:34 PM

Boosters are being installed in underground metro stations, particularly on Delhi Metro's Pink Line and Magenta Line, where most of the commuters face the mobile signal problem.

delhi metroThe mobile network problem is witnessed on the underground metro stations, while the elevated metro stations are not facing any such problem.

Big news for Delhi Metro commuters! Soon, you will not face any mobile network issue while taking the Delhi Metro service as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is taking suitable measures to curb this problem. A DMRC official told Financial Express Online that the mobile network issue is likely to get rectified by the end of next month, that is February. In order to improve the signal connectivity, more than 300 personnel have been deployed especially to work during night hours. Boosters are being installed in underground metro stations, particularly on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line and Magenta Line, where most of the commuters face the mobile signal problem. As workers have to enter the tunnels to fix the mobile network issue, the work can only be carried out during non-operational hours i.e. during night hours.

The DMRC official also stated that the mobile network problem is witnessed on the underground metro stations, while the elevated metro stations are not facing any such problem. At present, the work is going on the fully underground stretch from Bhikaji Cama to Hazrat Nizamuddin, which falls on the Delhi Metro Pink Line. Also, the stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West faces a similar issue on the Magenta Line. According to Delhi Metro, the issue has also been found in some other underground stretches of Yellow Line, Blue Line and Airport Express Line. Therefore, following this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was given a task to carry out a survey.

The DMRC official said that on the basis of the survey carried out by TRAI, certain weak spots were identified. Thus, to improve the mobile network on those metro sections, signal boosters will be placed. To sort out the mobile connectivity issue, the same kind of technology has been used on sections of Violet Line, including the ITO metro station.

Delhi Metro has been expanding its network with the opening of several new stretches in the last year. Meanwhile, the Centre and Delhi government are trying to iron out issues so that work on Delhi Metro Phase IV can be started.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Delhi Metro
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Say goodbye to mobile phone network issues on Delhi Metro! By February, chat all you want on metro trains
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition