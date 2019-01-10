Say goodbye to mobile phone network issues on Delhi Metro! By February, chat all you want on metro trains

The mobile network problem is witnessed on the underground metro stations, while the elevated metro stations are not facing any such problem.

Big news for Delhi Metro commuters! Soon, you will not face any mobile network issue while taking the Delhi Metro service as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is taking suitable measures to curb this problem. A DMRC official told Financial Express Online that the mobile network issue is likely to get rectified by the end of next month, that is February. In order to improve the signal connectivity, more than 300 personnel have been deployed especially to work during night hours. Boosters are being installed in underground metro stations, particularly on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line and Magenta Line, where most of the commuters face the mobile signal problem. As workers have to enter the tunnels to fix the mobile network issue, the work can only be carried out during non-operational hours i.e. during night hours.

The DMRC official also stated that the mobile network problem is witnessed on the underground metro stations, while the elevated metro stations are not facing any such problem. At present, the work is going on the fully underground stretch from Bhikaji Cama to Hazrat Nizamuddin, which falls on the Delhi Metro Pink Line. Also, the stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West faces a similar issue on the Magenta Line. According to Delhi Metro, the issue has also been found in some other underground stretches of Yellow Line, Blue Line and Airport Express Line. Therefore, following this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was given a task to carry out a survey.

The DMRC official said that on the basis of the survey carried out by TRAI, certain weak spots were identified. Thus, to improve the mobile network on those metro sections, signal boosters will be placed. To sort out the mobile connectivity issue, the same kind of technology has been used on sections of Violet Line, including the ITO metro station.

Delhi Metro has been expanding its network with the opening of several new stretches in the last year. Meanwhile, the Centre and Delhi government are trying to iron out issues so that work on Delhi Metro Phase IV can be started.