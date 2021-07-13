Sarbananda Sonowal reviews all projects of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry; details here

A few days ago, Sonowal was appointed as the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under Modi Cabinet 2.0.

Recently, the status of all the ongoing projects of the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry were reviewed by the newly appointed Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. A few days ago, Sonowal was appointed as the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under Modi Cabinet 2.0. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, apprised the Union Minister about the status of various projects of the MoPSW. The Union Minister also interacted with all the ministry’s senior officials in his chamber. The minister said that he would make all efforts in order to deliver the responsibility handed over to him. He would also take forward all the good works of the previous incumbent as well as put serious efforts with his new team in a bid to ensure that all the set milestones of the projects are achieved without any delays, Sonowal said.

The Cabinet Ministers under Modi Cabinet 2.0 include Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports and Shipping, AYUSH Ministry), Kiren Rijiju (Law and Justice Ministry), Dr Virendra Kumar, Ashwini Vaishnav (Railways, Communication & Electronics and Information Technology), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation), Ramchandra Prasad Singh (Steel Ministry), Mansukh Mandaviya (Chemicals and Fertilizers, Health Ministry), Pashu Pati Kumar Paras (Minister of Food Processing Industries), Dharmendra Pradhan (Education Ministry), Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum, Housing and Urban Development), Raj Kumar Singh (Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy), Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishen Reddy and Anurag Thakur (Information & Broadcasting and Sports).

The Ministers of State under Modi Cabinet 2.0 include Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, Ajay Bhatt, BL Verma, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh, Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Pratima Bhoumik, Subhas Sarkar, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, John Barla, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Dr L Murugan and Nishith Pramanik.