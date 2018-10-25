Sarai Kale Khan to have a mega terminal for all Delhi-NCR rapid rail transport networks! Know all about it 

The NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), which is executing the RRTS project, is expecting a massive footfall at this station.

Delhiites, take a note! The proposed mega terminal at Sarai Kale Khan in the national capital, where three Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors from Delhi to Meerut, Alwar and Panipat will converge, will have a unique crowd management system. For the very first time in India, there will be two separate platforms in a mass transit system for entering and exiting a train, with doors of the train opening on both sides. The RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan will become a major transport hub as not only three RRTS corridors will converge there but also for the fact that the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and the upcoming Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station would be present nearby.

The NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), which is executing the RRTS project, is expecting a massive footfall at this station. The corporation has come up with the plan of developing two separate platforms for passengers to board and de-board from trains. According to a TOI report, all though, there will be six tracks converging at this station, with up lines and down lines of the above-mentioned three corridors, there will be only four tracks at the station. Due to the little availability of space, the corporation could not plan six tracks at the station. However, the allocation of platforms for each incoming and outgoing train would be dynamic as well as flexible, with no fixed platforms.

A spokesperson for NCRTC was quoted in the report saying that the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will have fixed entry and exit platforms but once the other two corridors namely, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat come up, platforms will be allocated dynamically. He also said that the corporation is planning a robust information system so that commuters do not get confused about which platform they have to go to for catching the train. He claimed that by segregating entry and exit, more passengers can be catered to with same facilities and also it will help in optimising passenger flow by providing convenient movement to commuters. According to the spokesperson, the flow of passengers at interchange stations is difficult to manage and these stations usually face the risk of a potential stampede. He added that the risk factor grows tenfold during peak hours.