Safety first! Environmental safeguards to be followed on all roads, highways within 100 km of LoC

Following the tragic incident involving the sinking of the temple own of Joshimath the Centre has issued an operational procedure requiring agencies to ensure that environmental safeguards are implemented in all highway projects and roads that are within a hundred kilometres of the international border or the Line of Control.

The Environment Ministry’s standard operating procedure, which was issued on February 6, 2012, states that all projects should have risk and eco-fragility assessment, disaster management plans and precautions during tunnelling ventures, PTI reported.

The guidelines come after the ministry had earlier abjured the environmental clearance requirement for highway projects that are within a hundred kilometres of the LoC or the International Border.

However, the ministry has clarified that the prior environmental clearance granted for highway projects that are within a hundred kilometres of the LoC or the International Border does not exempt them from the requirements of approvals, permissions regulations and by-laws. In a memorandum sent to the officials of various agencies, the ministry stated that the projects would still need to get the necessary approvals.

According to the ministry, agencies should carry out a risk assessment and then develop a disaster management plan that is based on the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The plan should then be approved and implemented by a competent authority.

For example, if the proposed route is passing through through a hilly area, the ministry has also ordered that a comprehensive study be carried out on the area’s vulnerability to various hazards, such as landslides and slope stability. This study should be carried out through a reputed technical institute that follows an eco-friendly construction methodology.

If the project involves cutting or embankment, the ministry has also suggested that the concerned agencies take measures to prevent soil erosion and landslides.

Similarly, if the route involves tunnelling or drilling, a detailed assessment of its possible impacts on the existing structures and the terrain, flora, and fauna of the region needs to be done with geological structural fraction to ensure the region does not undergo any damage in future.

It also requires that a comprehensive study of the water catchment and drainage patterns within 10 kilometres of the alignment should be carried out. The natural route of creeks or rivers should not be diverted, and minor and major bridges should not affect the systems. Rainwater harvesting facilities should be constructed on either side of the road.

In Uttarakhand, the authorities have identified the town of Joshimath as a landslide-hit zone and have ordered the evacuation of the residents. Wide cracks have been observed on the roads and fields surrounding the town, which is regarded as a pilgrimage and hiking destination.

Though being on a mountain slope, its location was vulnerable, its sinking is being attributed to large-scale development projects being undertaken there.