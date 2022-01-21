Safe and smooth Indian Railways travel! These trains to run with LHB rakes

The Railway Ministry is replacing conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches phase-wise with LHB coaches, keeping in mind the safety of passengers.

Indian Railways introduces new LHB rakes for a better travel experience! In a bid to provide a safe, secured and comfortable journey to the travelling railway passengers, the existing conventional rakes of various trains running over the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway zone will be converted to the most sophisticated and modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. The new modern LHB coaches are safer, lighter, anti-telescopic and more comfortable. These coaches offer jerk free journeys to passengers. The Railway Ministry is replacing conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches phase-wise with LHB coaches, keeping in mind the safety of passengers. These LHB converted trains will be operated by the national transporter from the dates below:

1) Train Number 12857/12858 Howrah – Digha – Howrah Tamralipta Express will run with new LHB rake with effect from 25 January 2022 from both Howrah and Digha

2) Train Number 12827/12828 Howrah – Purulia – Howrah Express will run with new LHB rake with effect from 24 January 2022 from Howrah and with effect from 25 January 2022 from Purulia

3) Train Number 18627/18628 Howrah – Ranchi – Howrah Express will run with new LHB rake with effect from 24 January 2021 from Ranchi and with effect from 25 January 2022 from Howrah

4) Train Number 22892/22891 Howrah – Ranchi – Howrah Intercity Express will run with a new LHB rake with effect from 26 January 2021 both from Howrah and Ranchi

Last year, one of the Production Units of Indian Railways, Railway Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala had rolled out the first prototype LHB AC 3 tier economy class coach. These new LHB AC 3 tier economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions, are being inducted by Indian Railways in all Mail / Express trains operating with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, and Jan Shatabdi Express, etc. special type trains).