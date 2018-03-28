Rs 75 crore Jammu cable car project’s maiden trial on April 15, set to complete by July 2018

The cable car project is aimed at connecting heritage sites across the city, Minister of State for Tourism Priya Sethi said. (Representational Image: PTI)

The Rs 75 crore Jammu cable car project is set be completed by July this year and the first trial will be held on April 15. The blue print for this project was first prepared in 1995 and initially the cable car was to take off from Mubarak Mandi, but after the declaration of Mubarak Mandi and Bahu Fort as heritage sites, the project had to be relocated. The foundation stone for the project was laid on February 24, 2014. “The project would be completed by July 2018. The committee was also informed that the first trial on the Bahu Fort to Mahamaya stretch will be conducted on April 15”, Managing Director of J&K Cable Car Corporation Limited, (JKCCCL) Shamim Ahmed Wani told PTI. He said the project will give a boost to the tourism sector in Jammu. The 48-m section-II of the cable car from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park is scheduled to be completed by March-end. However, the 1,184-m section-II from Peerkho to Mahamaya park is expected to be completed by May as critical components and imported parts are to be procured from Turkey, Switzerland, Austria and Germany, they said.

The cable car project is aimed at connecting heritage sites across the city, Minister of State for Tourism Priya Sethi said. A cable car project is being set up at to connect heritage sites of Bagh-e-Bahu fort-cum-garden and aquarium, Mubarak Mandi heritage palace, Mahamaya temple, Bawe Temple and Peerkho Temple for pilgrims visiting Vaishnodevi and also tourists, she said.

Sethi said the project should be designed in such a manner that it can retain tourists for more time in the City of Temples by developing attraction sites at Manda,Peerkho, Bagh-e-Bahu, Mahamaya Temple and Sidhra Golf course. She said this would improve the economy of the region by creating varied avenues for people associated with the tourism industry.