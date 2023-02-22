RPF hosts International Union of Railways’ World Security Congress in Jaipur

The International Union of Railways (UIC) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have on Tuesday jointly kick-started a conference on the 18th World Security Congress (WSC) to deliberate upon the various aspects of security.

The 3-day event commenced on February 21 and will conclude on February 23 in Jaipur. The discourse will give insights on — Protecting critical assets and Freight, Human Security Approach, Best Railway security tools and practices across the world, Vision 2030: Prevention and mitigation of terror attacks, physical and cyber, Security of High-Speed rail, Future Challenges and Response”, and Update on UIC security platform activities/working groups and next steps.

The conference has rolled out a red carpet for: railway company representatives, railway security experts, infrastructure managers, and external relevant parties such as representatives from authorities, practitioners, trainers, researchers, and academics from across the world.

The 18th World Security Congress has given a platform for experts from all regions of the world to discuss the security, the challenges and the strategies to make rail even more attractive and convenient for customers.

Welcoming the gathering to the land of world’s largest democracy and one of the largest railway networks in the world through his video message, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The event is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase how we can work together to create a safer and more secure Railway sector for the future.”

During his keynote address, Sanjay Chander, Director General of Railway Protection Force who is also the Chairman of security platform of the UIC, mentioned the importance of the 18th World Security Congress and the relevance of the theme: “Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future”.

In his speech, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Sathyarthi urged the delegates to develop child-friendly policies and requested industry members to be more responsible and open to innovative partnerships. He stressed that intergovernmental agencies must work together in an accelerated manner to fight against the heinous crime of child trafficking.

World Security Congress

The World Security Congress is a security platform with global recognition and reputation. It brings together representatives from member Railway organisations, delegates of UIC, policy makers, senior law-enforcement officials from state policies and Railway Protection Force to discuss the current security challenges and deliberate on innovative solutions in the Railway sector.

WSG is committed to promote rail transport across the world with the objective of responding effectively to current and future challenges relating to mobility and sustainable development. Aiming at increasing competitiveness and reducing costs, it proposes new ways to improve the technical and environmental performance of rail transportation.

A brief about UIC

The UIC (Union International Des Chemins or International Union of Railways)was established in 1922. It’s headquarter is situated in Paris. The principal task of UIC is to harmonise and improve conditions for railway constructions and operations. It is the worldwide professional association representing the railway sector for research, development and promotion of rail transport. Members are invited to take a proactive role in the UIC working groups and assemblies where the railways’ position on regional/worldwide issues is chiseled. Active participation in the working groups is a unique opportunity to phrase out opinions and benefit from the weight of the railway sector at a coordinated global level.

About Railway Protection Force

Railway Protection Force is a key security and law- enforcement organisation for the Railway Security in India. Railway Protection Force, constituted as a federal force in 1957, looks after the security of railway property, passenger and passenger zones. RPF personnel serve the nation and go the extra mile in their line of duty embodying its tagline “Sewa Hi Sankalp- A Promise To Serve”.