‘Year-round Char Dham Yatra’: Gadkari says Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be completed by December end

In line with providing major thrust on development of national highways that could accelerate the pace of economy as well as travel and tourism, construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is in full swing.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be completed by the end of December this year. After the completion of the expressway, the journey time between the two cities will be reduced by two hours.

During a visit to Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh on Sunday, Gadkari said that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project will be finished by December 2023, and added that it will be open for public use from January 1, 2024 which will help travellers reach Dehradun from Delhi in two hours, reported PTI.

At present, it takes around six hours to reach Dehradun from Delhi.

With the facility of all-weather road, it will be possible to make year-round Char Dham Yatra, said the union minister who visited the Ashram to take part in a Ganga Aarti along with family.

“With the completion of the all-weather project, devotees will be able to visit the Himalayan temples throughout the year, while Char Dham Yatra goes on for six months at present,” he said.

The minister said, the work on the ropeway project in Kedarnath has also begun. The foundation stone of the ropeway project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2022.

The 12.97-km Kedarnath ropeway, the longest in the world having an altitude of 11,500 feet, will go from Sonprayag to the Himalayan temple, reported PTI.