Wow! India’s roadways to be on par with US, UK, Australia in two years, says Nitin Gadkari; details

India’s road infrastructure to be on par with US, UK in two years! In the coming two years, India may find itself in the league of advanced nations like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia in terms of road infrastructure. There will be a focus on critical infrastructure building through an integrated approach, from several strategic tunnels as well as bridges to 22 green expressways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said according to a PTI report. The road transport minister was quoted as saying that besides, various strategic tunnels and bridges that are being built across the country, a total of 22 green expressways comprising 7,500 km, are planned to be executed at a cost of around Rs 3.10 lakh crore in the next few years.

Gadkari further said that for building Chambal Expressway in Madhya Pradesh, worth Rs 8,250 crore, talks are in an advanced stage. The project is a first of its kind in collaboration with the state government. Gadkari further said the strategic Rs 2,379 crore Z-Morh Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir was cleared and is expected to be built soon. The work on Z-Morh tunnel was stuck but now the work will start in two months, he said.

For the Zojila Pass tunnel, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder by quoting Rs 4,509.5 crore. The project will provide all-year connectivity between Ladakh union territories and Jammu and Kashmir. For Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is going to be India’s longest expressway at 1,320 km, Gadkari said that the work was in full swing. The expressway is slated to reduce the journey time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to just a duration of 13 hours.

According to Gadkari, the project that is 404 km long, providing cross-connectivity with Golden Quadrilateral’s East-West Corridor, North-South Corridor, Delhi-Kolkata corridor, as well as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will prove to be infra development’s newest model, jointly between the Centre and the states.

Also, Gadkari said that at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, the work is underway on Ram Janaki Marg from Ayodhya to Janakpuri including 370 km in the state of Bihar. Construction of 220 km, of the 370 km in Bihar, will be completed by June 2021, at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore. On the Kailash Mansarovar route, about 80% of work has been completed, while the remaining work is expected to be completed by April 2021. Also, efforts are on by ironing out obstacles such as forest clearances, etc., as early as possible in order to complete the Chardham project, worth Rs 12,000 crore, by May-June next year, Gadkari added.