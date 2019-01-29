World’s longest expressway in UP! Yogi govt approves Ganga Expressway connecting Prayagraj with Western UP

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 6:38 PM

Yogi Adityanath-led UP government approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Prayagraj with western districts of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting.

Yogi Adityanath-led UP government approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Prayagraj

Ganga Expressway: Uttar Pradesh is set to construct the world’s longest expressway! During the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Prayagraj with western districts of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting, where the approval for the construction of the 600-km long expressway was given. According to Yogi Adityanath, the new Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in the world.

Adityanath further said that the Ganga Expressway will start from Meerut and will touch Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh before reaching Prayagraj. The Ganga expressway will require 6,556 hectares of land and it will be access-controlled and four-laned, which will be expandable to six lanes. The CM added that the estimated cost of this project will be around Rs 36,000 crore. The expressway will provide massive connectivity in the state as it will pass through major cities of UP like Varanasi, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kanpur, Kannauj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, another major expressway is coming up in Uttar Pradesh, namely the Bundelkhand expressway. The Bundelkhand expressway is a proposed, four lane access-controlled highway. The expressway will start from Jhansi and will pass through districts like Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya and Jalaun. From Jalaun, the expressway will pass through Etawah district and will reach Naseempur through Bateshwar before joining the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The expressway will pass through 182 villages and will have a total length of 296. 26 km. Additionally, 3641.62 hectares of land has been cut out for the construction of the expressway. In order to expedite the land acquisition for the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government had released Rs 640 crore to make payments to the land owners. The Industrial Development Department had also issued a government order in this regard.

