World’s longest, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to open in March 2023! Check key features

On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari concluded the two-day review of the work progress on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The upcoming 1380 kilometres eight-lane expressway will reduce travel time between certain cities to 12-12.5 hours from 24 hours. Over the two days to review the project’s progress, the Road Transport and Highways Minister toured Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The ambitious infra project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore and is scheduled for completion by March 2023. By March 2022, the first phase of the highway from Delhi-Jaipur (Dausa)-Lalsot as well as Vadodara-Ankleshwar is likely to be open.
The highway project was kick started in the year 2018 with the project’s foundation stone being laid on 9 March 2019. Once ready, the expressway will feature a spur to Noida International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in the financial capital. The project is expected to improve connectivity to economic hubs of India like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Chittorgarh, Kota, Udaipur, Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Surat. Out of the total of 1,380 kilometres, contracts have been awarded for more than 1,200 kilometres where work is currently under progress. For its construction, over 15,000 hectares of land has been acquired across states. Following are some key features of the expressway:
- The expressway which is eight-lane access-controlled, can be expanded to a 12-lane expressway depending on the traffic volume
- It will boast wayside amenities such as resorts, food courts, restaurants, fuel stations, logistics parks, facilities for truckers
- For accident victims, it will offer helicopter ambulance service as well as a heliport, which will use drone services for business
- Along the highway, over two million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted
- The highway project is Asia’s first and the world’s second to include animal overpasses in order to facilitate unrestricted wildlife movement
- Besides, it will also involve two iconic eight-lane tunnels
- The project will result in annual savings of more than 320 million litres of fuel as well as reduce Carbon dioxide emissions by 850 million kg
- Over 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be consumed in the project’s construction, which is equivalent to constructing 50 Howrah bridges
- For the project, 80 lakh tonnes of cement will be consumed, which is around 2 per cent of the country’s annual cement production capacity
- The ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project has also created job opportunities for thousands of trained civil engineers apart from generating over 50 lakh man days of work
