World-class road connectivity, infra development to change Industrial landscape in Gujarat

By Siraj Saiyed,

The Government of India has taken many steps in recent years to improve the country’s infrastructure and make it more globally competitive. One of the most important aspects of this is developing world-class road connectivity. By building highways and expressways that meet international standards, the government is making it easier for businesses to move goods and services around the country. In addition, the government is also investing in other areas of infrastructure, such as power generation and distribution, telecommunications, and railways. By improving the country’s infrastructure, the government is making it easier for Industries and businesses to operate in India and making the country more attractive to foreign investors.

One of the sub-verticals that is making its way up amidst infra development is industrial parks. Industrial parks have been an important part of the landscape for centuries.

Industrial parks are holding the promise of turning India into a developed country. These parks are reforming India’s landscape to match the international standards of market giants, and they’re providing a much-needed boost to the economy. In an industrial park, you’ll find large manufacturing and production units, warehouses, and other buildings that are specifically designed for industrial use.

These facilities are usually located in close proximity to each other, which makes it easier for companies to transport goods and materials. Industrial parks also tend to have good infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and security. All of these factors make industrial parks an attractive option for businesses. And as more and more businesses move into these parks, they’re helping to create jobs and drive economic growth. So if you’re looking for a bright spot in India’s economy, you’ll find it in the industrial park. In addition to this, the location and design of a multimodal layer are important because they can affect both the environment as well social structures. It is imperative to connect multimodally and let it become an integral part in connecting transportation networks, regulating bodies/authorities with local communities to minimize negative effects on land usage or even mitigate them entirely through creative solutions like green roofs.

To encourage multimodal arrangement, and lay a foundation of world-class road connectivity meanwhile elevating the Indian industry to a new high, the Gujarat government has proposed 47 new projects. The projects are worth Rs 3,200 crore under the Sagarmala programme which includes projects for rail-road connectivity, fish processing center, fish landing center, tourism and sea-plane projects. There are 75 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore under the Sagarmala programme in the state. These world-class infrastructure development projects will change the industrial landscape not only in Gujarat but also in key states of India. By building highways and expressways that meet international standards, the government is making it easier for businesses to move goods and services around the country. In addition, the government is also investing in other areas of infrastructure, such as power generation and distribution, telecommunications, and railways.

The Indian government is making it easier for businesses to operate in the country and attracting more foreign investors by improving its infrastructure. These world-class development projects will transform key states, including Gujarat.

(The author is Director, Arete Group. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)