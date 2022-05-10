World-class indigenous tech available in India for road & highway construction: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Now world-class indigenous technology is available in India for the construction of roads and highways, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh recently said. However, according to Singh, many of the sectoral ministries are not completely aware of the technology being offered for application in their sector and, therefore, a process has been initiated by him wherein scientists from different streams sit separately with representatives of each sectoral ministry to explain to them how best they can make use of the available technology. The minister was speaking at a programme to dedicate to the general public two equipment developed by CSIR (Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research) in the Science & Technology Ministry for the latest value addition in road and highway construction.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and V K Singh MoS RTH participated in the formal launching of ‘Mobile Cold Mixer Cum Paver’ for developing black top layer utilizing bitumen emulsion as well as ‘Patch Fill Machine’ for Pothole repair along the road. According to Singh, the increasing application of Science & Technology in the Road Transport, Highways sector is adding great value to the country’s developmental journey. Singh said the utilization of sustainable, affordable and recyclable technologies in the Road and Highways sector is fast developing the arterial network of the nation. According to him, India is taking lead and marching fast with a vengeance to outpace various developing nations in cutting-edge technologies. He also reiterated that in the coming decades, India’s ascent will be determined through Science, Technology as well as Innovation.

Singh, while referring to the dedication of two equipment of ‘Mobile Cold Mixer Cum Paver’ for developing black top layer utilizing bitumen emulsion as well as ‘Patch Fill Machine’ for Pothole repair to India, said that these are the perfect examples of the Modi government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” as both the equipment are fully built indigenously. The Cold Mixer and Patch Fill Machine will play a major role in building roads, highways in the Hilly States of the nation, particularly in the North-East Region, the minister said.