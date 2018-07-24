With several bridges, Haryana’s infrastructure to be strengthened further



Road network in Haryana would be further strengthened with the construction of two greenfield National Highways, three bridges on the Yamuna river and, Railway over Bridges (RoBs) and Railway under Bridges (RuBs), state minister Rao Narbir Singh said today. The Public Works (Buildings and Roads) minister said three bridges are being constructed on the Yamuna river at Jatrana near Radaur, at Hathwala near Panipat and at Manwali in Faridabad at a cost of Rs 125 crore each. He said construction of 63 Railway over Bridges (RoBs) or Railway under Bridges (RuBs) of has been initiated and there is a proposal to begin work on 63 other railway crossings in the near future.

“Out of the total 592 manned railway crossings in the state, the present BJP government has either constructed RoBs/RuBs or prepared proposals for it to give a new look to the road network of the state,” Singh told reporters here, adding the state government would make Haryana free of any unmanned railway crossings by 2020. Under the greenfield National Highway Project, roads will be built from Sohna to Ferozepur-Jhirka and from Kurukshetra-Ambala limits to Narnaul via Kalanaur Charkhi-Dadri. The minister said the BJP government has removed 14 toll tax barriers in the state and the one on Panipat-Sanauli road would also be removed by September or October.

Singh said the Manesar-Palwal section of Kundli-Manesar Palwal (KMP) expressway project is functional and the work on Kundli-Manesar is expected to be completed by August. He said the PWD department is working on the proposal to construct RoBs through pre-fabricated technique in the future. In order to check road accidents caused by stray cattle, signages and other road safety boards have been installed at accident-prone areas, the minister said, adding village roads would be widened from 12 feet to 18 feet.