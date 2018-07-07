Will sanction funds for roads, drains in unauthorised colonies within 15 days, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that his government will sanction funds for construction of roads and drains in all unauthorised colonies. (PTI/ File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that his government will sanction funds for construction of roads and drains in all unauthorised colonies of the city within 15 days. He made this announcement while inspecting civic facilities in north-west Delhi’s Kirari. During his visit to unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal interacted with locals and after listening to their grievances, warned officers that they would be suspended for “shoddy” work.

“People live in hellish conditions in unauth colonies. To give them dignity n better life, funds will be sanctioned for roads n drains in next 15 days for ALL unauth colonies in Delhi. Work will start on the war footing and daily progress will be monitored (sic),” he tweeted. The development works will be speeded up now in unauthorised colonies for providing roads, drains and sewerage, he said before embarking on the spot inspection.

Accompanied by local AAP MLA Rituraj Jha and officials, Kejriwal inspected roads and drains being constructed in Braj Vihar colony and Karan Vihar Part III in the area. When locals complained about the poor quality of construction of a drain, Kejriwal ordered a quality test of bricks used in the construction of the drain. “The CM warned the officials over the complaints of shoddy work and said that it was a warning and they would be placed under suspension if it was repeated,” a government statement read.

A woman complained about not getting ration card on which Kejriwal instructed party MLA to provide her the help she needs. Another woman complained about the inadequate supply of water. Kejriwal said that development of unauthorised colonies was one of the prime agenda of the AAP government, and alleged that it was “delayed” due to the “interference” of the LG.