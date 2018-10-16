What Delhi’s first skywalk at ITO looks like; Check out special features

In order to make the skywalk unique, many interesting features have been provided such as Wi-Fi facility, LED fittings as well as functional and architectural lighting. (Twitter: Harshdeep Singh Puri, LG Delhi, BJP Delhi)

ITO skywalk: Good news for Delhiites! The much-awaited ITO skywalk has been finally opened to the public. Worth Rs 54 crore, the city’s first-ever skywalk is 570 metres long and it provides easy commuting access to users along Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Also, with the establishment of the skywalk, it is expected that it will reduce safety risks as well. The network has as many as seven entry and exit points at different locations and is likely to be used by nearly 40,000 people on regular basis. In order to make the skywalk unique, many interesting features have been provided such as Wi-Fi facility, LED fittings as well as functional and architectural lighting.

The skywalk has four arms. The first arm exits at the Mathura Road bus stand. The second one goes under the metro line and it descends near the entry of the Tilak Bridge railway station. There are two exits in the third wing- one on Tilak Marg and the other one on Sikandra Road. The fourth one descends on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near the Hanuman Temple. Meanwhile, a FOB has also been developed under the project near Hans Bhawan on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Earlier, it was scheduled to be completed in the month of March but because of several glitches, including moulding of steel into rings for the curvilinear frame of the overbridge, the deadline was extended to June, followed by July and then September. Finally, it was inaugurated yesterday by the Union Minister Harshdeep Singh Puri.

Puri in a tweet stated that it was a great day for development and decongestion in the national capital. He also mentioned that the resilient and industrious citizens of the city have given themselves the gift of a world-class ultra modern Skywalk at a busy ITO intersection. Thus, it was a victory of hard work over fake narrative and claiming credit, he added.