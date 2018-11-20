Western Peripheral Expressway: Speed limit of 80 kmph imposed for Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway

The Western Peripheral Expressway is aimed at providing uninterrupted high-speed connectivity from Haryana to the neighbouring states.

Western Peripheral Expressway: The newly opened Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway may not be a real ‘express’ way just yet! After PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) or the Western Peripheral Expressway on Monday, the Haryana government has put speed restrictions of 80 kmph for cars and 60 kmph for trucks on the 83-km stretch of expressway between Manesar and Kundli. According to a TOI report, the restrictions will continue for one month or so for the commuters to get accustomed to the new road. The Western Peripheral Expressway is aimed at providing uninterrupted high-speed connectivity from Haryana to the neighbouring states.

The Central government had notified 120 kmph as the maximum speed limit for cars and 100 kmph for trucks on expressways where entry and exit points are limited and both sides of the road have crash barriers. However, Haryana government officials claimed that the highway builder has replaced the speed indicators to inform people about the temporary restriction. Independent consultant (IC) LN Malviya Infra Projects was quoted in the report saying that the traffic on the expressway should be allowed at the restricted speed of 80 kmph for cars, 60 kmph for trucks and 30 kmph at ramps. This speed cap was based on the recommendation by a third-party safety auditor. The auditor concluded that as the expressway is a greenfield one, it is imperative that the commuters become habitual to the entry and exit points at interchanges. It also suggested that traffic marshals must be deployed at the entry and exit points and to install the information signage at regular intervals to guide the commuters. The provisional completion certificate for allowing traffic on this portion of the expressway was issued by the LN Malviya Infra Projects.

With the opening of the much-delayed Western Peripheral Expressway, it is now expected that nearly 30% to 35% of the commercial traffic, which passes through Delhi and Gurugram, but is not directed towards either of these cities, will be able to bypass them. It is also said that now the road will reduce vehicular pollution which these cities face. The KMP expressway will also help save fuel and related costs for truckers.