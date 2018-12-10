Western Peripheral Expressway: Pay this amount from December 15 to use Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway

From December 15, to drive on the newly inaugurated Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, commuters will have to pay a toll.

Western Peripheral Expressway: From December 15, 2018, to drive on the newly inaugurated Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, commuters will have to pay a toll. The KMP expressway will have a closed tolling system, which means that commuters will have to pay only for the distance they will travel along the thoroughfare crossing Gurugram, according to a TOI report. When motorists enter the KMP expressway, they will be issued a ticket through any of the 10 entry-exit points along the 135.6 km-long stretch between Palwal and Kundli. While leaving the expressway, the commuters will have to produce the ticket at the exit point and pay the toll as per the distance covered on the expressway.

Moreover, for setting up necessary infrastructure including boom barriers and booths as well as for collecting toll at every entry-exit point as per the rates fixed by the HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), a private company has been roped in. Trucks and buses will be charged at Rs 4.98 per km, light motor vehicles will be charged at Rs 2.18 per km, while cars will be charged at Rs 1.35 per km. Thus, a car drive between Kundli and Manesar will be charged around Rs 116. Similarly, for the same distance, one driving a light motor vehicle will have to pay Rs 187.

An HSIIDC official was quoted in the report saying that the toll collection will start from this Saturday onwards. By then, all booths and barriers will be in place. However, two-wheelers are not allowed on the KMP expressway, and in case of an accident on the highspeed stretch, a biker would not get any insurance or other benefits, the report stated.

The KMP expressway was inaugurated last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an attempt to decongest the national capital, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced a plan in 2015 to develop half a dozen link roads to provide direct connectivity to Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways from Delhi. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is the country’s first smart and green 6-lane highway was launched by NHAI earlier this year.