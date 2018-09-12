Western Peripheral Expressway: Much-delayed, 12.5 years old project nears completion! Highway to open in October

The Western Peripheral Expressway, the project initiative which was launched more than twelve and a half years ago, is all set to become operational from this October. (representative image)

Western Peripheral Expressway: The Western Peripheral Expressway, the project initiative which was launched more than twelve and a half years ago, is all set to become operational from this October! According to sources quoted in a TOI report, the government of Haryana is likely to open the entire stretch, which is 135 km long, connecting Sonipat to Palwal bypassing New Delhi on October 2. The Western Peripheral Expressway project was launched in order to reduce vehicle load on Delhi roads. According to the report, the issue was highlighted on August 29, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly web-based interaction with secretaries and chief secretaries.

The minutes of the PRAGATI meeting stated that the Prime Minister expressed concern over the delay in execution of the Western Peripheral Expressway in Haryana. It also stated that the Cabinet secretary should discuss the matter with the government of Haryana and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A review the highway project and its early completion was also asked for.

To complete the remaining work of the highway stretch from Sonipat to Manesar, the government of Haryana awarded the work to Essel Infrastructure in August 2016. The official deadline for this is February 2019. According to an Essel spokesperson, who was quoted in the report, the work on the highway project would be over within two to three weeks. So far, 95 per cent of the work is already complete.

The stretch between Palwal and Manesar, 53 km long was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari and was opened for the public in April 2016.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few months ago, inaugurated the 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is an eco-friendly highway. The highway project was introduced in order to decongest and reduce the pollution level in the national capital by diverting traffic whose final destination is not Delhi.